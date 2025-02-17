AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.7 days.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
AMVMF opened at $16.05 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
