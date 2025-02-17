Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

