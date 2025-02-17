Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.40% of Vail Resorts worth $308,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,264,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,717,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

MTN opened at $165.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

