Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kenvue by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,562,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 56,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

