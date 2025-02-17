Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

