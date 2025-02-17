Systelligence LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,139,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 765,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

