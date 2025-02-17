Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $877,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $593.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $587.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

