Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,256 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $123.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.