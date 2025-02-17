Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $132.75 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.27 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

