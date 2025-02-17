Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 4.5% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 847,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 223.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHH stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

