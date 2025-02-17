Contrasting Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Thunder Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $312.38 billion 0.79 $34.12 billion $24.22 7.60 Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 10.86% 14.00% 5.48% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toyota Motor and Thunder Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Thunder Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.