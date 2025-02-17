Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 378 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,786,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 801,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $219.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

