Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

