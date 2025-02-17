Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $8.45 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sierra Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $91.95 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.