Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 153 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,461.94 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,315.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,197.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.