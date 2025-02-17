Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.03 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $158.90 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.