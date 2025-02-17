Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.