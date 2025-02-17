Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.30% of VICI Properties worth $706,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.