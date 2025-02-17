Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,314,572 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Healthpeak Properties worth $367,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $175,697,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $102,615,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

