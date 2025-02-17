Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Trane Technologies worth $434,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TT opened at $363.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day moving average of $378.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $270.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

