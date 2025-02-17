WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

