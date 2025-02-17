Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

