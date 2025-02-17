WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $264.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.76. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

