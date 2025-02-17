iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

