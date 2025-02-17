Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

