iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $242.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

