Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,419 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 110.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

