Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Boosted by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.5% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

