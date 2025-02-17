Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,163,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,692,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 764,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,794,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

