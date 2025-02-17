Rogco LP Invests $176,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Rogco LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,848,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

