Congress Asset Management Co. Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.