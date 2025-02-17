IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $533.75 Average PT from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.75.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

IDXX opened at $444.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.95 and its 200 day moving average is $452.96.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

