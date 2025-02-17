Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

