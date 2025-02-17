Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

