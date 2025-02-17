Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
