Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:AGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

