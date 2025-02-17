JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44,459 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

