4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 84,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 458,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1111 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

