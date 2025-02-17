JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,939 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

DFAI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

