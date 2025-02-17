Mainsail Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 127,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.