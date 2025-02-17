4Thought Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 180.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

