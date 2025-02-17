V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,582,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.25 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

