Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

