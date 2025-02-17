JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $445.79 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

