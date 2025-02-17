Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $230.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.03 and a 52-week high of $232.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

