Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,691,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 204,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.