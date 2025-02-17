Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

