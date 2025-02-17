Americana Partners LLC Sells 42,348 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,348 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $119.16 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

