iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

