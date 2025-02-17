JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,113,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.