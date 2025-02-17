J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 108,685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after buying an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

